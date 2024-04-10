Imbert: Trinidad and Tobago can emulate Muslim example of fraternity

News

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Colm Imbert. – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

ACTING Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert calls for greater peace and unity as the nation celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, Imbert said, “Islam’s message of peace is as timely as it is applicable to our own society today,” Imbert said.

“There is a need for greater harmony amongst the citizens of our country. There is an equal place for each of us and it is only in the coming together in strength and unity that we can overcome the ills that threaten to divide us.”

Imbert called on the nation to replace old habits with new ones, just as Muslims wear new clothes to symbolise a new beginning.

He made note of the growing pride in the Muslim faith, pointing out the increasing number of young people participating in Jummah prayers and people going to mosques to observe Iftar, the communal breaking of the fast.

He said the example of fraternity was one the nation could emulate.

“Today all citizens from all faiths and walks of life, regardless of gender, age or social status, will join our Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate the sight of the crescent moon and its significant to adherents.”