Imbert: Kamla wrong about who gets forex

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for what he said were misleading claims that the PNM was favouring certain pharmaceutical companies in terms of access to foreign exchange.

He also questioned the UNC about money spent during its 2010-2015 stint in government on houses that were never built.

As he concluded the budget debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Imbert rejected claims Persad-Bissessar made on October 6 that Government was favouring “large pharmaceutical importers with foreign exchange.”

As a result of those claims, Imbert asked for the facts from the Exim Bank. He told MPs that to date, the bank has provided approximately US$1.5 billion to the business community.

“They gave it to 158 manufacturing companies and 97 importers.”

Imbert said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) comprised 84 per cent of the companies who receive forex from the Exim Bank, and only 16 per cent were large companies.

The amount of foreign exchange the bank gave to SMEs, Imbert said, was 58 per cent of that US$1.5 billion.

He added, “If you listen to them (UNC), you would think that everything is going to financiers of the PNM.”

Focusing on pharmaceutical companies, Imbert said only seven access foreign exchange from the bank.

“Two are large, two are medium and three are small. In the pharmaceutical area, where money is given, foreign exchange is given, to importers, 32 per cent is given to small and medium importers.”

He praised the bank’s special forex window as a tremendous success.

“When you look at the results, what you are seeing is that companies that are getting foreign exchange from the Exim Bank are now repatriating more foreign exchange than they are being given.”

Imbert supported comments Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis made earlier in the debate that her ministry’s auditors could not find “houses for which money was spent to the tune of $700 million.”

He said, “I find that is amazing. Under the UNC, $700 million was spent on houses, but you can’t find the houses.”

Replying to comments from PNM MPs, Imbert wondered if these were “ghost houses,”then said, “The Prime Minister has corrected me. The money was not spent. It was paid, not necessarily spent.”

He warned, “If they (UNC) come back into power, that is what will happen.

“They will borrow like they mad. They will destroy every (credit) rating that we have.”

Imbert said the UNC is disturbed that within the first six months of this year, 28,000 new jobs were created. He hinted the Opposition might not know this because they could not read or understand the budget and its supporting documents.

Government MPs thumped their desks as Imbert reminded the Opposition about a $7.69 million allocation in the budget to the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) to expand adult literacy training.

“Subscribe to ALTA. Sign up one time.”

Imbert wondered why Persad-Bissessar had shown in all her budget contributions since 2015 that she did not understand how the economy worked.

“I don’t know who writes those foolish speeches for the Opposition Leader.”