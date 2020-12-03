Imbert: I was told I was too stupid to be corrupt

admin 28 mins ago

Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert yes­ter­day ad­mit­ted that he has been ap­proached sev­er­al times and of­fered bribes as a pub­lic of­fi­cial. How­ev­er, he said he has nev­er ac­cept­ed one and was once told this was be­cause he was too stu­pid to do so.
Next Post

Vasant defends family name after Kamla attack

Thu Dec 3 , 2020
The term ‘knife and fork’ In­di­an is an in­sult to all young men and women of East In­di­an de­scent whose par­ents toiled long and hard and made sac­ri­fices to pro­vide their chil­dren with an ed­u­ca­tion to al­low them to have up­ward mo­bil­i­ty.

Next Post

