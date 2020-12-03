Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday admitted that he has been approached several times and offered bribes as a public official. However, he said he has never accepted one and was once told this was because he was too stupid to do so.
Vasant defends family name after Kamla attack
Thu Dec 3 , 2020
Imbert: I was told I was too stupid to be corrupt
Vasant defends family name after Kamla attack
