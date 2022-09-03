Imbert: Extra $200m for health workers

News

File photo: Newly minted registered nurses (from left) Glenderlin Remey, Afeisha Harroo, Tiffany Dyer, Angelique Nathan and LaToya Joseph as they reported for duty at the North West Regional Health Authority on Dundonald Street Port of Spain.

HEALTH workers such as nurses will be paid $200 million, on top of their usual salaries/wages, in recognition of their help to the country during the two years of the covid19 pandemic.

This good news was given by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Friday in reply to a reporter’s question at the Spotlight on the Economy conference hosted by his ministry at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

“Yes, we have identified the cost. I was in touch with the Minister of Health (Terrence Deyalsingh) just a few days ago.

“It’s going to cost us $200 million, and we will find the money for that.”

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart welcomed the news, which he said fulfilled the Prime Minister’s promise to healthcare staff.

He told Newsday, “The association is indeed pleased at the honourable PM fulfilling his commitment given to the association since 2020.

“We are extremely pleased, given the tough economic times we are in, that the PM recognised the work of the healthcare sector as deserving. Things are progressing well.”

However Stuart reminded that may other outstanding payments were owed to healthcare workers, including increments and gratuities.

He also wanted the Government to consider permanent employment for 3,400 nurses now on contract. He said the country’s total nursing population was about 7,000, comprising registered nurses (RNs), nursing assistants, also known as auxiliaries, and patient care assistants (PCAs.)

While he did not know how the $200 million would be distributed, he envisaged allocations for frontline clinical staff (such as nurses and PCAs) at risk from contact with infected patients, rather than administrative staff, many of whom worked from home. Stuart was concerned that some workers hired in the health sector for the main two-year duration of the pandemic had since been sent home, even as several billion-dollar health facilities were now seemingly understaffed, suggesting the Government was implying it did not have enough money to pay these staff.