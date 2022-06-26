Imbert congratulates new Grenada PM

News

Dickon Mitchell –

TT’s acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert congratulates the new Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, on his victory in Grenada’s June 23 General Elections.

Mitchell’s New Democratic Congress won nine of the 15 electoral seats, defeating the ruling party, New National Party, which won the other six seats.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on Saturday said Imbert lauded the successful conduct of the elections as a demonstration of Grenada’s commitment to norms of good governance in a letter sent on Friday.

“The Acting Prime Minister reaffirmed the TT Government’s commitment to strengthening the bonds that exist between TT and Grenada and offered best wishes for successful tenure as Prime Minister of Grenada.”