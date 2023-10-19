Imbert: CariCris reaffirms Trinidad and Tobago’s good credit rating

News

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CARICRIS, the regional credit rating agency, has reaffirmed the “high creditworthiness” ratings of CariAA (foreign and local currency) on its regional scale, for the Government.

The scale goes from CariAAA to CariBB.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “TT’s credit rating of CariAA with CariCRIS, is the highest rating of the Caribbean region, and is also on par with Panama and higher than Mexico and Colombia, two countries with good capital market access.”

CariCRIS’ credit rating for TT also carries a stable outlook which reflects the agency’s expectation of macroeconomic and financial stability over the coming 12 to 18 months.

Imbert said, “This rating, alongside those of S&P (Standard and Poors), positions TT well into the investment grade category — an important measure of creditworthiness for international investors.”

He added that this rating means all rating agencies have confirmed the resilience of the economy and the appropriateness of the Government’s policies to respond to, and overcome external shocks.

“Further, it is clear from our 2023 credit ratings from all rating agencies that the Government’s steady and farsighted policies have served, and continue to serve, our population in good stead at this time and in the future.”