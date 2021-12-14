Imbert: $10m fine for Ponzi/pyramid schemes

News

Colm Imbert –

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert hoped a new bill with hefty fines would prevent any future Ponzi/pyramid schemes from operating in this country, such as an alleged money-laundering scheme unearthed last year. He was piloting the Finance Bill (No 2) 2021 in the House of Representatives on Monday to otherwise enact tax changes promised in the budget.

The bill imposes a criminal penalty of $10 million and ten years imprisonment plus an administrative fine of up to $5 million for anyone who “establishes or operates a prohibited scheme.”

Anyone participating in such a scheme faces a $5 million penalty and five years imprisonment plus an administrative fine of up to $5 million, while someone who “advertises a scheme or invites others to join” faces a $2 million penalty and three years imprisonment plus a $5 million fine.

In all of this, the bill amends the Securities Act. The bill also places Ponzi/pyramid schemes under the Proceeds of Crime Act, to incur an unstated penalty.

Imbert said Jamaican legislation was being used as a template, as he noted other countries had outlawed such schemes.

“We do not have specific legislation in Trinidad and Tobago that criminalises Ponzi and pyramid schemes and schemes of that nature. There are provisions in various pieces of legislation that would allow the authorities to act once the scheme, whether its a pyramid scheme or a Ponzi scheme, falls within particular definitions in the Securities Act.

“Some of these operators are quite clever and clearly familiar with some of the grey areas in the law and therefore have attempted – I’m not saying they’re going to get away – to get around the areas of the law with their Ponzi schemes and pyramid schemes,” he said.

“In the public domain, in and around September 2020, there were many reports in the local media and otherwise suggesting the operation of a well-organised money-laundering scheme under the guise of a pyramid scheme in TT.”

He recalled serious allegations had arisen and created a dialogue on Ponzi/pyramid schemes operating in parallel with sou-sous, the latter usually being legitimate operations.

“The Government has been looking at this matter for a very long time and has noted the deleterious effects of Ponzi, pyramid and other schemes on the economy and on the vulnerable in society.”

He said the new bill (clause 13b) defined “prohibited schemes.”

“This is to ensure there is no ambiguity or any loophole or lacuna in the law that would allow persons in the future to establish and operate one of these schemes.”

Imbert read the bill’s definition of an outlawed scheme, which he said was typical of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.

“A prohibited scheme means the business is structured in such a way that the returns that an investor or client earns is directly tied to the number of persons he recruits to join the scheme.”

He said returns depended on recruiting more people. A person’s rank in the scheme was based on when he had joined, such that as more and more individuals joined his earnings expanded.

“You recruit more and more people, and you get more and more money.”

He said members get incentive payments depending on how successful they were in getting other persons to join the scheme.

Imbert further described Ponzi/pyramid schemes. “A person is required to purchase a financial product or financial training offered by the scheme before he can participate and earn income from the scheme, and neither the product nor the training can be offered for resale to the general public.”

Such schemes also include a promise of returns far exceeding those typical of the securities market, he said.

“That matter that burst on the scene in September 2020 would have had many of these features where there is a promise that persons would get returns far exceeding anything anywhere else in the Stock Exchange or in the banking sector and so on.” He said such schemes relied on the creation of a pool of investors’ money rather than earning any profits.

“So this is not a product which yields a return based on investment. It simply yields returns based on the number of persons investing in the pyramid.”