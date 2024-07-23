IDA tells THA: Reconsider approach to Tobago Heritage Festival

News

The procession of the bride and groom makes its way along the streets of Moriah on July 20. Recreating the ole time wedding is a highlight of the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar. – Photo by Visual Styles

THE INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) is urging the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to reconsider its approach to festivals by holding comprehensive discussions with local communities and cultural experts.

It argued that a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Tobago Heritage Festival’s cultural and economic significance are essential for maintaining its integrity and benefits.

The party added, “It is unfortunate that the decisions of the THA are now consistently emerging after inadequate discussions with stakeholders and on the eve of the actual events.”

The festival, titled We Come Back, began on July 4 with a thanksgiving service at the Scarborough RC Church, Bacolet. It ends on August 1, African Emancipation Day, with a street procession in Crown Point.

With less than two weeks to go in this year’s event, the IDA said it was profoundly disappointed over the THA’s failure to leverage the festival for cultural preservation and economic revitalisation.

“The festival, a cornerstone of the island’s cultural and economic life, aims to celebrate Tobago’s rich traditions while boosting the local economy. However, the 2024 edition has struggled significantly to meet those objectives from its outset,” it said via WhatsApp on July 23.

Firstly, the IDA said it was disheartened by the absence of the opening night event, a signature feature of the festival over the years.

“Traditionally, this event embodies cultural rituals to ensure a prosperous season, setting the tone for the entire festival. It creates excitement and attracts both locals and tourists, driving substantial economic activity.”

The party said participants usually spend between $1,000 and $1,500 on preparations, benefiting various sectors, including clothing stores, seamstresses, tailors, hairdressers, barbers, make-up artists, transportation services and onsite vendors selling food, beverages, jewellery, clothing and other heritage items.

“The economic ripple effect extends to vendors providing for children’s educational needs, extracurricular activities and maintaining homes, thereby fostering community well-being and revitalising the overall economy.”