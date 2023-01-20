Ice Spice Drops Her Debut EP “Like..?” – Listen

Ice Spice has revealed the cover page and tracklist for her debut EP Like..?, which arrived at midnight on Friday.

The Bronx rapper revealed the provocative cover on Thursday night just before midnight, featuring a cartoon version of herself bent over with her butt showing out, only covered by a tiny bikini bottom and bra top. Ice Spice kept her orange fro and added long lashes while using her hand to cover the crotch and butt area.

Her rap name is blazed onto the back of her thighs. The six-track project features her debut song, “Munch,” at No. 6, followed by her follow-up track, “Bikini Bottom,” at No.5. The other songs are new tracks, including “In Ha Mood,” “Princess Diana,” “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay, and “Actin’A Smoochie.”

The album is produced by RIOT USA. Ice Spice rose to fame last year after her song “Munch” took off on Tik Tok with the catchy intro. Since then, the rapper has had a few festival gigs and guest appearances as she got a feel of the big stage. Despite criticisms that her stage presence was lacking, the rapper has braved the unsavory pronouncements and continued to work, revealing last December that she was working on new music. This week, she shared snippets from what looks like a music video shoot for the upcoming project.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice made the news this week after collaborator Lil Tjay was arrested after the car he was in was searched, and police recovered several guns. The rapper was later released on a $90,000 bond. Under her album cover announcement post, Tjay posted the goat emoji.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, was suspected to be considering signing to Drake’s OVO Label after she was spotted on his private jet and later hanging out together in Toronto. She had confirmed that Drake had linked her in the DMs but shortly after their meeting, the two rappers unfollowed each other.

Drake also seemed to have dissed Ice Spice in his 21 Savage joint album, Her Loss. “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah,” Drake rapped, leading his fans to assume it was about Ice Spice.

The Bronx Baddie also didn’t care as she responded to speculations saying at least she is a 10.

Listen the project on Apple Music.