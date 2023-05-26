HYO versus La Fortune in Southern Sports T20 final on Sunday

Sports

–

Hermitage Youth Organisation (HYO) locks horns with La Fortune in the Southern Sports T20 finals at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday, from 5pm.

In the first playoff qualifier last weekend, HYO defeated La Fortune by ten runs to automatically qualify for the final.

La Fortune’s loss set them up for a meeting against Settlement in the second qualifier, which the former won by a two-wicket margin, to secure a title shot and another go at HYO.

In the opening playoff, HYO batted first and rallied to 164/9 from their 20 overs, led by Ravindra Rampersad (41), Keegan Jaggassar (31) and Vishnu Narine (24).

Chasing 165 for victory, La Fortune looked good but fell short of the target as they were restricted to 154/9 from 20 overs. Lower order batsman Ronnie Siewjattan (29 not out) tried valiantly to stay in the hunt but HYO’s bowling attack proved better.

Akido Joseph scored 23.

In the second qualifier, Settlement batted first and were guided to 131/8 in their 20 overs, by top scorer Josh Ramjeawan (28). Shiva Mahase (20) and Anthony Marchan (18) also had fair contributions with the bat.

Topping the bowling for HYO was Joseph (2/16), Aaron Ramkissoon (2/26) and Ruel Randhanee (2/27).

In reply, HYO relied heavily on their middle and lower order batsmen to get them over the line and into the final.

Eventually, they rallied to a triumphant 134/8 in 17.5 overs, spearheaded by Peter Grimes (25), Javed Mohammed (21) and opener Ravendra Siew (20).

However, crucial lower order contributions from Jamal Mohammed (15 not out), Joseph (13) and Neil Ali (11) were instrumental in HYO’s victory. Arvind Balroop (3/22) was La Fortune’s best bowler.

Additionally, before Sunday’s final bowls off, the Best of the Rest final between Fyzabad Elite and Hardbargain, bowls off from 1pm.