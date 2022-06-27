Husband of murdered Diego woman calls on shooting survivor: Tell police who did this

News

Sugrim Dave Harry, husband of Dhamatie Harry who was killed while she was buying food from a sidewalk vendor along the Western Main Road in Diego Martin on Saturday night. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Sugrim Harry says he hopes a man who survived a shooting which killed his wife will be able to help the police find her killer.

Harry’s wife Dhanmatie Harry, 40, was buying fast food at a restaurant on Mason Street, Diego Martin, on Saturday night.

Police said gunmen shot a nearby man several times, and Harry was hit by a stray bullet. She died on the spot.

The man was shot in the right ear and cheek and remained in hospital up to Monday afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Harry said his wife was not the intended target of the gunman and lamented the frequency of crime.

“The guy who they came for is still alive, so he should be able to point fingers at who would have done this.

“I hope he can do that, because my wife didn’t deserve this type of death, and she left a 13-year-old son mourning.

“People have to watch and see how crime is. The cost of everything is going up daily. Life is getting harder every day. Why do you want to take people’s life still?

“What can we do to make the world a better place? Human beings are the most destructive thing on the face of this earth.”

Harry said he and his wife had been married for 15 years and he was still in shock over the sudden shooting.

He said they had been looking forward to celebrating their anniversary next month with prayers and by feeding the needy.

“She was my life. I feel like I lost everything.

“I lost my mother a while back. and she was the only person to fill back that space for me.

“Now everything is just set back, because under Hindu rites, we can’t do anything until a year passes.

In Hinduism, celebrations are prohibited for a year after a death in the family.

“I’m just trying my best to handle the situation right now.”

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.