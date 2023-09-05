Hurricane may form north of Trinidad and Tobago by weekend

News

The TT Meteorological Service has said an active low-pressure area near the central Tropical Atlantic, east of the southern windwards has formed into a tropical depression.

The system is forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend.

In a release, the Met Office said the US National Hurricane Center upgraded the system to tropical depression status at 11 am on Tuesday.

It said there is no threat to TT at this time. There are currently no alerts, watches or warnings in effect for TT.

The Met Office said the centre of the system is initially projected to track northwestward and veer north of the Eastern Caribbean islands later this week, but could affect the Leewards.

This is the 13th tropical depression to form since the beginning of the hurricane season.

The Meteorological Service said it continues to monitor this area of low pressure and will issue an update at 8.30 am on Wednesday or earlier, as significant development progresses.