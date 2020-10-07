Hurricane Delta Spares The Cayman Islands

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Tues, Oct. 6, 2020: Hurricane Delta spared the Cayman Islands today but now moves on towards the Yucatan Peninsula as a category four hurricane.

The National Hazard Management Council in CI officially issued the all-clear for all three of the Cayman Islands at 2:30 p.m. today.

Hurricane Delta strengthened to a Category 4 storm Tuesday morning and passed closest to Cayman between 8 am and 9 am.

However, a severe marine warning remains in places, as strong winds and rough seas continue in the area. That warning is expected to remain in place on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Government Information Services, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said, “We have once again been spared from a devastating hurricane and we are very grateful for this near miss whilst we remained fully prepared.”

