Hurricane Beryl closes schools in Trinidad and Tobago

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. – File photo

ALL schools in Trinidad and Tobago will remain closed on July 1 owing to the passage of category-four Hurricane Beryl.

In separate releases, the Education Ministry and the Division of Education, Research and Technology in Tobago issued advisories on June 30.

The Education Ministry said schools in Trinidad will reopen on July 2, except where clean-up work may be necessary. Parents will be advised directly through the schools’ principals, the ministry said.

In Tobago, the Division of Education said schools would remain closed on July 1 to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff and the community. All public and private schools will be closed on the island until further notice.

Scheduled school activities, including extra-curricular events, graduation ceremonies and examinations are also postponed, the division said,

Parents and guardians were advised to make necessary arrangements for the supervision of their children while also staying informed of official updates on school reopening.

It urged, “Ensure emergency plans are in place and that all family members are aware of safety protocols.”

The division said it was collaborating with the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and will monitor the situation closely.

The UWI St Augustine campus told staff and students the campus will be closed on July 1 and staff will work remotely.

Only essential personnel, including emergency services and campus security services, will be on campus. UWI said the safety of its staff and students was its highest priority.