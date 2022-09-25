Hunters find man’s body in Tabaquite forest

News

File photo

The body of an unidentified man was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team in a forest in Tabaquite on Saturday.

Gran Couva Police said the group of hunters lead by Vallence Rambharat and relatives of a missing Freeport woman Merissa Edwards, an employee of the UWI Faculty of Medicine, who went missing on September 18, found the man’s body hanging from tree off Damien Road.

The hunter’s group in a Facebook post said Edwards relatives believed the body was that of a man linked to case of the missing woman.

Police said they did not have such information to confirm the identity of the body and would await a proper identification at the Forensic Science Centre. Edwards’ family is hopeful she would be found safe and are pleading with the public for help.