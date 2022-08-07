Hundreds of Haitian and Cuban migrants in custody after landing on or near Florida coast, US official says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Hundreds of Haitian and Cuban migrants using 16 different vessels were taken into custody after making landfall or reaching the US coast off Florida from Friday to Saturday, US Customs and Border Patrol said.

In one dramatic incident, more than 330 migrants from Haiti were rescued after the sailboat they were on grounded near the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon.

The US Coast Guard tweeted photos and a video that show the boat full of people, many in orange life vests. Some had jumped from the boat and were rescued from the water. Those still on board the boat were transferred to coast guard ships, according to the tweet.

CBP also gained custody of 150 Cuban migrants who made landfall, CBP Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner told CNN.

CBP was still processing the Haitian and Cuban migrants Sunday, according to Hoffner.