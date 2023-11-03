‘Humbled’ Trevor Lynch inducted into Business Hall of Fame

News

NEW inductee into the Business Hall of Fame Trevor Lynch expressed gratitude and humility as he accepted his award at the TT Business Chamber’s Champions of Business – Titans and Trailblazers on Thursday.

He was among several business leaders given accolades for their achievements in growing their businesses and sectors.

“I decided to take a shift from academia and found myself on a journey filled with risk, challenges, successes and failures, but I took on that journey with enthusiasm,” he said during his acceptance speech at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

He thanked the almighty, his family and his staff and colleagues for their support over the years.

“Some (employees) spent their entire lives in the organisation.

“There was no way I could have accomplished what I did without their help. Wherever you receive help, it must be appreciated and awarded, and I believe we have a responsibility to have employees share in the benefits of success.”

In a conversation with reporters at the gala after the award ceremony, Lynch thanked the Chamber for recognising the work he has done.

“I really don’t know how the Chamber got wind of me, but I am glad they researched it,” he said.

He said he wished to inspire young and upcoming entrepreneurs.

Lynch is the founder and chairman of TL Holdings Ltd, TL Investments and Hydro Tech Ltd.

TL Investment’s portfolio includes resorts and commercial and residential properties around TT, and Hydro Tech has provided support for the energy industry through project management and engineering and mechanical services since its establishment in 1987.

Also inducted into the Business Hall of Fame was Haji Gokool-Meah, who came to TT in 1847 and ventured into cinema, real estate and cocoa cultivation. He was described as a charitable but shrewd businessman. Two landmarks still stand as a testament to his legacy – the Globe Cinema and the Haji Gokool Memorial Masjid in St James.

The awards were introduced in 2005 as the “Business Hall of Fame” and rebranded in 2014. It lauds and celebrates a range of achievements of business leaders who showed creativity, found innovative ways to do business, made achievements in sustainability and created a legacy with their work in the business sector.

Among the awardees were NIO Digital Ltd for the SME (small) award, Ben Loman Industrial and Safety Solutions (BLISS) Ltd for the SME (medium) award, Musical Instruments of TT Co Ltd (MITTCO) for the Breakthrough Exporter of the Year award and Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream took the Entrepreneurship award.

Carib Brewery also copped the Internationally Known, TT-owned company of the year.

“It’s been an exciting journey,” said Lorcan Camps, founder of NIO. “We started operations three years ago. Our vision is to help businesses to go digital. Getting this award is validation that it’s working.”

He said his business has helped other businesses expand overseas, with one being empowered to have their staff work remotely across the Caribbean. He said one of the major pain points for small businesses in digitisation is that they seldom have enough funding to invest. He said he worked around that by offering subscriptions.

Regional Manager of BLISS Sarona Roopchand, who accepted their award, expressed gratitude. She said safety is not just for those who are in the field.

Their company was recognised for its progressive staffing, having 90 per cent women employed, and several green initiatives.

“We are STOW (Safe TO Work) certified, and we are associated with the Green Business Bureau, which means there is a high focus on doing the right thing,” she said.

MITTCO founder Akua Leith said he and his team are proud to receive the award.

“The journey here was not easy. Being an exporter definitely had a lot of challenges – trying to get into markets, sharing your ideas, sharing your products and services – but steelpan has an energy that all people could identify with.”

He said while more should be done for the steelpan industry, especially in the manufacturing of steelpan, the nation is heading in the right direction with the growth of the national instrument.

“We need to raise the amount of craftsmen and artisans in the country. In order to capitalise in the world markets, we have to have people who are skilled in steelpan manufacturing.

“We don’t see ourselves just as a manufacturing space we also see ourselves as a campus, where youths can come out and learn the craftsmanship of steelpan manufacturing and have it as a viable career in their lives.”