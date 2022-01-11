‘Humble’ glass specialist Pooran Ramsingh gets motorcade send-off

News

Tassa drummers accompany the body of Pooran Ramsingh outside his Barataria businessplace, Caribbean Glass Specialists, on Tuesday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

HUNDREDS of mourners, among them staff, friends, customers, and fellow business colleagues, participated in a funeral procession on Tuesday, paying homage to well-known businessman Pooran “Kawal” Ramsingh, who died on Christmas Day from covid19.

Ramsingh, 81, was the founder and CEO of Caribbean Glass Specialists Ltd in Barataria, leading the company for nearly 60 years. The company was originally on Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Ramsingh owned several other businesses and was a founding member of the San Juan Business Association, serving on the executive board from 1990 to 2011.

His funeral was at Dass Funeral Home, Chaguanas, followed by a procession his businessplace in Barataria, and finally to Belgroves Funeral Home, Trincity where a service was held. He was then cremated under Hindu rites.

Ramsingh’s daughter-in-law Akeeda Ramsingh, delivering one of the eulogies, described him as “the best mentor a woman can ever have.” She said he was particularly modest and hard-working, even as a “larger-than-life figure.

“Papa would have been embarrassed to be the centre of attention today,” Ramsingh said. “As you all know, he was a very humble man and never sought the spotlight. He would rather let us shine. That was his true joy.”

She said her father-in-law often spoke about walking to school without shoes, a piece of roti in his pocket, or a fruit.

“But from that, he went on to build a tremendously successful business. He rose from near poverty to prosperity.”

She said in his early years, Ramsingh worked closely with relatives, most of whom eventually established their own businesses, thanks to his wisdom and guidance.

Ramsingh was remembered by many of his former workers as a fair, engaging and good-natured leader.