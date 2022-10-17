Human leg found in Cunupia stream

News

A policeman walks through some bushes in Cunupia to get to a stream where a severed human leg was found on Monday afternoon. –

A man who went to a stream in Cunupia to pick flowers for prayers, stumbled across a severed human leg on Monday afternoon.

Newsday was told the man went to Gillies Road, off Mon Plaisir Road, saw a foot sticking out from a piece of sponge at around 12 pm and called the authorities.

Police from the Cunupia station went to the northern side of the road and saw it was a left leg. They said the rest of the body is still unaccounted for.

Up to 2.35 pm, police were waiting for the arrival of crime scene investigators and homicide detectives.