Human foetus found in box at San Fernando hospital

The San Fernando General Hospital.

A human foetus was discovered in a box outside the San Fernando General Hospital on Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that around 4.30 pm, security officer Ancil Crosbie told San Fernando police he saw what appeared to be a foetus on the northern side of the pavement near the security booth.

PC’s Lange and Koon Koon, along with DMO Dr Ramrattan, visited the scene and saw a pink object measuring approximately three inches.

Upon confirmation by the DMO that it was human fetal remains, the crime scene investigators were contacted.

The remains were removed by Guides Funeral Home for storage and safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre.

WPC Charles is continuing inquiries.

In August, a newborn baby girl was found in a cardboard box in the hallway on the ground floor of the hospital. A note left in the box, believed to be from the baby’s mother, explained she could not take care of the child.

Since then, several requests were made for adoption of the baby which was said to be healthy.