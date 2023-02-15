Huggins to be the first: CIBC FirstCaribbean elected to FIBA Board Loop Barbados

CIBC FirstCaribbean has been elected to serve as a member of the Financial and International Business Association (FIBA).

This ground-breaking move takes the credibility and reputation of the bank, a regional bank, to the next level. It is also not just a first for CIBC FirstCaribbean, but this is the first time that a Caribbean bank has been appointed to the board in its over four-decade history.

The bank’s Chief Compliance Officer, Candice Huggins will represent the bank on the Board of Directors for a period of one year.

Huggins said:

“The fact that CIBC FirstCaribbean was asked to serve on the Board of Directors of FIBA is a testament to the recognition of the strength of our AML/ATF and ABAC programs, and our commitment to ensuring Regulatory compliance regionally and internationally”.

FIBA is recognised as the leading voice for International Banking in the US, Latin America, & the Caribbean. FIBA’s core mission is to provide high-level educational and advocacy support to its membership which includes community banks and the largest financial institutions active in international banking.

Built on a legacy that spans over 42 years, the Florida-based and globally connected organization’s membership includes the largest financial institutions from the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. As a respected industry voice in Compliance and Trade Finance, FIBA has become a recognized leader in the promotion of Technology, Cyber Security and Innovation in financial services.

