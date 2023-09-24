How to reduce heat at home

News

Ryan Darmanie

High temperatures in September had many people seeking innovative ways of cooling themselves and their houses. Sunday Newsday spoke to an urban planner and an architect about what people should do when constructing houses to reduce the effects of heat.

Urban planner Ryan Darmanie said the material with which walls are built is important, as well as the finish of the walls.

“A rougher, plastered building surface is far superior as it scatters and reduces the solar radiation.”Further, a building surface or building elements that are highly breathable, ie can absorb and release water vapour from the air, like wood or a lime plaster, also helps to cool the building and the environment, as the stored water vapour evaporates in the daytime heat. It’s similar to how a tree cools the surroundings.”Increasingly we are building with materials that do not allow for (glass), or reduce (concrete) this type of passive cooling.”We may need to rethink the use of insulation in our local buildings as well, which is something that is not commonplace.”

He said when constructing houses, there are several things people could do to reduce how much heat their houses are exposed to.

“Reduce the exposure of east- and west-facing walls, in particular, to direct sunlight. Utilise large roof and other overhangs that shade walls and windows. Integrate covered porches and balconies into the design. Maximise opportunities for cross-ventilation and catching breezes. Plant trees and other vegetation to provide direct shading and indirect cooling.

“Consider consulting with a professional to instal insulation in the roof and other places, eg application of an insulating plaster to the exterior walls. Another option may be to plaster exterior walls with lime or use a lime wash.”Consider painting the roof in reflective paint and exterior walls in white or light colours. Consider installing external shading devices for windows such as awnings or shutters.”Find ways to incorporate more vegetation outdoors, even simply in the form of plants in hanging baskets. Incorporate dehumidifying plants indoors, like Tillandsia.”

Architect Aneka Danclair-George said for people who hired an architect, it would be worthwhile to listen to their advice and not question or second-guess the advice they give in terms of maximising the climatic conditions and other aspects of the site in order to create the best possible design.

“If there is an opportunity for house design to maximise things like natural ventilation and cooling methods, run-off from roofs, solar power etc, then these things should be implemented as part of the design of your home.

“Orientation of your building is also important, as window placements, roof overhangs, shading devices on façade openings, even some measure of landscaping, no matter how small, can impact on the micro-climatic conditions created in house design.”One thing people fail to consider as well is the heat load coming from roofs, so part of the detailing of any roof design should involve the use of radiant barriers for roof surfaces, which can significantly reduce heat loads coming into covered spaces.”

Danclair-George said people who buy pre-constructed homes can look for certain elements in the floor plans such as air circulation and where air enters and leaves the building,

“It’s important to look at more than one entrance or exit to a home, as it speaks to efficiency. I can’t stress enough the effect of cross-ventilation through your home, as it’s one of the more crucial elements you have to look at in home design.

“If the person’s budget allows them to do some retrofitting, then introducing mini-green spaces with trees to shade the building envelope, or adding shading devices to the existing house façade, can work.

“If air conditioning is used as an option to cool the home, then more energy-efficient inverter units can be installed.”Installing awnings over windows and doors and the introduction of reflective tints to windows are what I would consider ‘budget’ methods to cool existing homes.”