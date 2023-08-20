How the (Valencia) West was won

News

UNC Valencia candidate Neil De Silva and his family after voting at the Valencia Government School on August 14. – Angelo Marcelle

At the conclusion of local government elections on August 14, the People’s National Movement (PNM) suffered a surprising loss as the Valencia West electoral district slipped from its grasp and into the hands of the United National Congress (UNC).

This outcome has left the PNM Sangre Grande executive puzzled, considering the party’s steadfast determination and resources to retain this seat.

The Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, an area usually seen as a marginal municipal corporation, returned to the UNC. The party won six of the eight electoral districts in that corporation.

PNM officials have vowed to unravel the underlying factors that may have contributed to the unexpected UNC victory.

First-time candidate Neil De Silva defeated the PNM’s Keva Isaac.

Isaac’s campaign was based on creating more efficient local government with the rollout of government’s proposed reform legislation.

De Silva said he was not surprised by his win: “The people wanted this change.”

“I’m not interested in no story at this time,” Isaac told Newsday on Friday.

Pressed further to say what were some of the factors which led to her defeat, she said she had no comment. Isaac replaced PNM’s incumbent Simone Gill, who served for three terms.

During a visit to Valencia West district on Wednesday, Newsday spoke to Brandon Charles, the owner of Brandon’s Mini Mart. He was sitting among a group of men outside his business on Valencia Old Road.

“The only thing we looking forward to in the coming years is actually seeing our councillor’s face. We don’t just want to see them for election time alone. And even during election they would come out once or twice and send out a car with a recording of them encouraging us to vote. We don’t want that.

“We didn’t even know the councillor before. We don’t know if the person was a he or a she or identify as a they. We don’t know.”

Shopkeeper Joanna Williams gives her views during an interview at business place in Valencia on August 15. – Anisto Alves

He went on to explain some of the concerns residents have been raising for the past decade.

“I had to buy water to bathe. The situation get so bad that I had to close down my plant shop and car wash.”

Another resident, Brent Paul, said, “We just need to see his face. He must walk the streets and hear the conversations with his own ears. Just like how the media here talking to us, he should have be here listening.

“The candidates only have one thing in mind, but simple issues, they are not solving them. A young man will go out and do the groundwork. So I agree we need to see more young people going up for this election.”

The men hoped to see the construction of a community centre and recreational grounds, and vocational/skills programmes along with more opportunities for unemployed young men in the area.

Mark Ramsawak encouraged the new councillor to make sure all residents benefit from local government resources.

“Spread it fairly so young people could get work. Contractors coming with their workers, when residents and young people without jobs not getting it.

“Spanish (people) getting all the work because they working for less than locals, so we already had problems getting work. It’s even more difficult now.

“We just want a certificate, training and opportunities. We are not begging for handouts.”

The men hope over the next four years they will see opportunities to develop their respective trades, the problem of flooding will finally vanish, and road infrastructure will be improved, benefiting small communities in Tattoo Trace and Plantation Road.

Pensioner Frank Andrews had one simple request: “Fix we up, look at our issues…We don’t want no bribe. Come and do thing.”

Joanne Williams, 55, said she wasn’t surprised residents voted out the PNM, and offered a long explanation.

“Since 1986 we having road and water problems. We tap into the main they have, and WASA told us come for the amnesty.

“But people in the area in front still connecting lines pumping the water, so people living further into side streets, who are also connected to the line, not getting water.”

A section of the Valencia Old Road which underwent significant rehabilitation ahead of August 14 local government election. – Anisto Alves

She said there was a major road resurfacing project in the months leading up to the elections.

“We have a lot of young people without jobs and what can they do? They have no one to turn to. I myself try to help out youths into the community. But how much can I do? They are trying to survive.

“We just need the road fixed, and water. People go up to a month without water…so it’s no surprise they get vote out.

“They come around and asking me if they could put up posters and I told them plain ‘No.’ So this defeat was coming. Many of us ain’t vote but we make sure they don’t get our support in any way. People were pulling down the posters because we don’t want to hear from PNM when our taps empty.

“They done pass the certification for us to get the water connection. I went in the amnesty and the water never came. Everybody fighting to get water because everybody blocking each together. It’s nonsense.

“The electricity only reaching halfway. Watson (Duke, PDP political leader) come and full up the holes and try to help. Nobody else came.

“Now we understand UNC take up here, we are going to see what they can do to help us with these issues. I hope something happens. I really hope.

“A lot of people without jobs, but at the end of the day, how much can I credit with my little shop?”

De Silva promises to build community

On Wednesday, a couple of miles up the Valencia Old Road from Brandon’s Mini Mart, De Silva celebrated his victory with members of his campaign team, friends, family and residents from the area at the Valencia River.

De Silva told Newsday, “I’m elected because the issues and state of Valencia was unbelievable. I have seen a lot of underdeveloped programmes. Road and infrastructure are no good.

Newly-elected councillor for Valencia West Neil De Silva, centre, celebrates his victory with friends and relatives at the Valencia River on August 15. – Anisto Alves

“Young people not employed, single mothers’ cries go ignored. Social welfare is not helping them – there’s no help for them – and they cannot get jobs because of the economical system. That is what I based my campaign on.”

He said this is the first time he’s experiencing politics on the local-government level, but over the years he has strongly advocated for the needs of residents in the Valencia West area.

“When you see places like Tattoo Trace, Pine Road infrastructure, and people have to come out on trucks, or children’s parents have to lift them up and take them through the floodwaters, I felt the strong need to be a part of the change.”

He felt the main reason he was able to win the support of Valencia West residents was his ability to relate to those living in destitution.

“They felt the government is suffering them (sic) with proper infrastructure. We are under the poverty line. We are one of the people where the job sector isn’t there for us. So I guess the people evaluated their issues and made a decision based on that.”

He committed to doing better.

“It’s not a ‘I’ thing, it’s a ‘We’ thing, and it’s the people that put me there. So we are going to work hand-in-hand to bring back Valencia to where it was…

“I was not surprised that I won. People wanted a change and the made that change. It’s like in school, if you don’t do your homework, you’ll get licks. PNM didn’t do anything for Valencia so Valencia has shown their dissatisfaction.”

The first thing on his agenda is to improve the road and drainage infrastructure.

He also spoke of plans to provide programmes for young people: “Programmes to teach them how to lay bricks, carpentry. Maybe this will be done through an NGO programme, because government will not spend money on that programme if we ask.

Rondon: ‘PNM will build back’

Former Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon said he is scared of the possible victimisation that would follow in another term under UNC control of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

“I’m sad knowing I’ve done so much work in Valencia West. When I got the results, I was very shocked by it. Now that is behind us, and I’m calling on the (PNM) executive of Toco/Sangre Grande – we have work to do.”

Rondon couldn’t think of a reason why PNM residents became disenchanted with the party.

Even after Newsday explained that during our visit, people raised long-standing issues with infrastructure, public utilities, poor representation and lack of opportunities for young people, he felt in the bureaucracy in local government barred councillors from getting funding for the things they would have liked to do.

“We need to find out from our electorate what went wrong and where we went wrong. There was something we were not doing, because people did not go out and vote.

Valencia residents Brent Paul, third from left, with Mark Ramsawak, left, Frank Andrews and Brandon Charles speak during an interview at the Brandon’s Mini Mart in Valencia on August 15. – Anisto Alves

“What I could say is, the people themselves did not support, and I need to find out why. I don’t know.”

He said he is prepared to do what is necessary to rekindle the relationship.

“My focus now is for the (upcoming) general election…Everyone must get onboard and talk and listen to the people. We can’t continue to go this way. We have put so much into Sangre Grande.”

Rondon said he was specifically disappointed and remains concerned by the poor turnout of young voters. “We see them in the rally, but the day of the election, I could tell you I saw a lot of them, and they had excuses why they didn’t vote.

“I’m going to single-handedly help build the executive of Sangre Grande.”

Had the residents fully understood the benefit of local government reform, Rondon said, the PNM would have retained the Valencia West seat with ease.

“I would have made mas with local government reform. You know how nice I would have felt when if a house fell down I would…have the power to make a decision on spot.

“I am hurt what took place. We tried our best and I still don’t know what wrong.

“Trinidad, local government reform is for you.”

His only advice to those who will form the new corporation was to “Act right,” adding, “Over the last three years their behaviour was not nice at all. I’m advising them: you all are the people’s councillor and chairman. It doesn’t belong to those of one political party, it’s for everyone. I beg them to do it right.”

About Valencia West

Valencia West is a sparsely populated area.

Small corner shops, mini marts and cafes nested between forested areas make up its tight-knit business community.

Valencia West is 7.3 miles from Sangre Grande. Many of the houses are built by squatters, with letters of comfort allowing them to occupy the land.

Valencia Nature Centre is a landmark in the area, offering horse-riding and nature activities to visitors and locals. As Newsday passed the centre, which can be seen from the main road, a small group took turns riding, an activity facilitated by the centre’s owner, Trevor De Freitas.

Further along is another favourite area, the Valencia River cookout spot, which attracts groups who go there for family and other events.

The Valencia Old Road, all the way up to Toco Main Road intersection, is in good condition, but the side streets are deplorable.

Valencia Secondary School, its recreational ground and pavilion, the police post, entertainment hubs, and other major services are in Valencia East.

Who is Neil De Silva?

De Silva is a retired track and field athlete from Arima who made his mark in the 200 and 400 metres. Born on November 15, 1969, De Silva showcased his talent on both regional and international stages throughout his career, setting a personal best of 45.02 seconds in the 400 metres during the 1996 Olympics. He also contributed to TT’s success in the 4 x 400 metre relay, holding the national record alongside Patrick Delice, Alvin Daniel and Ian Morris, in the heats of the 1992 Summer Olympics.

He attended St Augustine Senior Comprehensive School and various institutions in the US, including Los Angeles Community College, Wayland Baptist University, and Central Ohio University.