House shot up in Pleasantville, man wounded

News

-Photo by Lincoln Lincoln Holder

A gunman shot at a house in Pleasantville, San Fernando, at midmorning on Monday, injuring one occupant.

The victim, who asked to be identified only as Marlon, was treated and released from the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday afternoon.

He was in his bedroom in the family’s wood and concrete house when gunshots were fired at around 10 am. Marlon was hit and drove himself to the hospital.

When Newsday visited the house at Coconut Boulevard, Marlon was wearing a cast on his left arm.

“I was not in the front. I was in bed and jumped up when I heard the shots,” he said.

He said he did not know why someone would want to shoot anyone in the house.

A relative said he was in the shower when the shooting started and immediately lay on the ground, fearful for his life.

No one else was injured.

Residents said a white Nissan Tiida drove past the house, then turned around a few houses away.

The car stopped in front of the house, and a gunman, wearing a hoodie and mask, got out and started shooting. He then got back into the car, which drove out of the street.

There were several bullet holes in a car parked at the front of the house, as well as in the gallery and front door.

Mon Repos police are investigating.