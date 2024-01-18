House debates motions to appoint 3 deputy police commissioners on Friday

News

ACP Wendell Lucas during a media conference in 2022. Lucas is one of three officers nominated to be appointed as a deputy police commissioner. – File photo/Roger Jacob

THE House of Representatives will debate three motions to approve the nomination of three police officers to be appointed as deputy police commissioners (DCPs) when it sits on Friday from 1.30 pm.

The sitting will be the first for the House for the year.

According to the House’s order paper, the main item on the agenda is debate on three motions filed in the name of the Prime Minister.

The motions are to respectively approve the notifications by President Christine Kangaloo of the Police Service Commission’s nominations of Wendell Lucas, Junior Benjamin and Natasha George to be appointed as DCPs.

The notifications were issued on December 4.

Later in the sitting, the House is scheduled to resume debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Testing and Identification) Bill, 2022

The objective of this bill is too amend the Judicial and Legal Service Act, Prison Service Act, Defence Act, Police Service Act, Civil Service Act, Fire Service Act and the Financial Intelligence Unit of TT Act to provide a regulatory framework for polygraph and drug testing and biometric identification for members of the protective services and certain offices in the Judicial and Legal Service and the Civil Service

Debate on the bill first began in the House on January 14, 2022.