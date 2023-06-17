House break-in in Lengua Village

News

File photo/David Reid

Princes Town police, municipal and regular, teamed up and responded to a report of a house break-in and robbery in the district on Thursday.

But despite searching the area, they did not catch the suspect.

The suspect stole an air rifle, a safe with jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash, three tablets, two laptops, and two fans.

The police said the incident took place at Sookoo Trace in Lengua Village.

The owner locked and secured her home at around 7. 30am and went to work. She returned at about 12.35 pm and parked her car in front of her home.

As she was about to enter the front door, she heard loud noises from inside.

Fearful, she ran out of the premises and alerted the police and relatives.

The police later found that the suspect entered the house through a window.

W/Insp Haynes and PC Sooknanan, together with municipal police, among them, WPC Hosein and PC Ramjohn, responded.

Investigations are ongoing.