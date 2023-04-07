Hotelier: Still too hard to reach Tobago for Easter

News

The Buccoo Reef fast ferry –

After being reduced by the covid19 pandemic over the past two years, Tobago’s accommodation sector is reporting an average occupancy rate for the Easter period.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Alpha Lorde made the disclosure.

“There is an average of somewhere between 50 and 70 per cent, but no they’re not fully booked.”

The number though has not brought him any relief.

“For a long weekend like this, every hotel and guest house in Tobago should have been full, but we have the complications of the airlift. The sea bridge, I think, is a whole lot better but, by and large, getting people to Tobago is still a complicated issue, but we should be better off than we currently are.”

In 2021, the island reported a 76 per cent occupancy rate with villas doing better, at around 90 per cent.

“We’re probably on par with last years’ performance probably because Tobago was the only opportunity for travel.

“Although we were under tighter restrictions from covid19, we actually had more people coming to the destination because people couldn’t travel abroad. This year, people now have the choice of going to any other Caribbean or international destination.”

He hastened to add that there were still some challenges.

“Travel is going the same way it has gone every year for the last how much years. People are still complaining heavily that they’re not able to get flights to Tobago. The boat is still a challenge. It is a whole lot better than it has been in years gone by, but I know people who have said that the boat was sold out approximately a month to six weeks ago.

“Flights continue to be a nightmare. All in all, I think the situation is still challenging, better than previous years but still very challenging.”

Events for the weekend will kick off on Friday – Good Friday – with the Scarborough Fishermans’ Fest on April 7. The business community is hopeful the festival will help to revitalise the town’s economy and, by extension, that of the island, post-covid19.

The inaugural event is expected to take place along Milford Road, near to the I Love You Tobago sign, from 9 am.

On Saturday, the Plymouth/ Bethesda Heritage Development Foundation will host its Jazz at Dawn in Plymouth.

The event will start at 7am with entertainment by Ricardo Seales on the saxophone, calypsonian Prince Unique and singer Sharee.

Later that evening, all roads will lead to the east as the 3 level Ocean View Lounge in Delaford hosts its Brunch and Booze 2.

The event now in its second year will begin at 6pm and include entertainment by Jah Melody along with Dj’s Mighty Krush, King Legal and Shan, Team Tun Up, Active Hype and Main Squeeze.

On Monday, the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant village council will host their 48th Easter Monday sports meeting and Goat races. These will make way for the annual Buccoo Goat and Crab Race which is now in its 95th year and is usually held on Easter Tuesday.

In March 2022, the Prime Minister removed all safe zones and covid19 restrictions in TT.