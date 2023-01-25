Hospitality Partnership Enters Its Second Year, Between Jersey And Antigua & Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Government of Jersey in 2022 embarked on a learning program where residents of Antigua and Barbuda had the opportunity to work in Jersey for the period April to September.

In the first year of the programme forty-eight candidates were selected.

Now in the second year of a three-year agreement between both countries one hundred (100) Antiguan and Barbudan citizens will be given the opportunity to apply and work in Jersey.

In the first year of the programme, the positions available in Jersey were specific to roles within hotels and restaurants however this year, positions will be made available in all areas of hospitality.

Persons working in hotels, restaurants, retail, events and attractions for example, are encouraged to apply.

Persons who are eligible to apply include, recent graduates of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, employees of member organizations of the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association and trained hospitality professionals with a minimum of three years working experience in the hospitality sector.

Ashleigh Gibbs who secured a position as Sous Chef with Nude Food Company in Jersey in 2022, remarked on her experience stating “I had the privilege of working with a group of friendly individuals who shared the same passion as I do – cooking! The best part was that I not only worked with English persons but also Romanians, Polish, Portuguese and lovely girls from the Canary Islands”.

Karen-Mae Hill, High Commissioner to the UK, remarking on the significance of the programme stated that “It was important for us to work on enhancing the work programme in Year two, to really make it meaningful for our employees. This year we will be focused heavily on training in two ways. Firstly, ensuring that employees receive training while they are actively working in Jersey and secondly ensuring that Trainers from Jersey have the opportunity, alongside a partnership with the Antigua & Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, to be able to conduct training courses locally.”

In looking at the future of our relationship with Jersey, High Commissioner remarked that “Both Jersey and Antigua and Barbuda share many similarities and we want to bring that to the public. We plan to advance talks on exchanges in Heritage & Culture and the Digital Economy. These are two exciting new ways for us to collaborate and we are looking forward to exploring these options beyond the work programme.

All employees being accepted on the work programme must present their professional resume and complete a round of interviews before accessing the database of jobs available in Jersey.

A one-day Customer Service training programme is also mandatory for all applicants before traveling to Jersey.

Persons desirous of working in Jersey should contact the office of the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association by calling 462.0374/4928 or emailing [email protected].

NewsAmericasNow.com