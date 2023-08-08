Hosein: Public must note Integrity Commission’s conduct

News

San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein. FILE PHOTO –

San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein is warning the public to note how the Integrity Commission has treated with a matter involving the Prime Minister, especially since that commission is supposed to be an independent body tasked with ensuring people in public life adhere to requirements spelt out in the Integrity in Public Life Act.

In a release sent to Newsday on Monday, Hosein said he was still trying to understand how the commission could, on one hand, find that Dr Rowley breached the act by failing to disclose particulars of the purchase of a townhouse in Tobago, but on the other hand, close the investigation and rule that no action would be taken.

“The facts in this matter speak for themselves,” Hosein said in his release. “The commission found the Prime Minister had breached the law, but incredibly said it will not take any legal action against him.”

He said this was an astounding position for the commission to take on Rowley, considering this very same commission had acted with speed against a former prime minister and also a former government minister, both of whom were subsequently charged and prosecuted.

“The commission’s conduct reeks of political bias and discrimination,” Hosein charged, adding that the commission must explain how it can be possible for someone in public life to fail to disclose the purchase of two luxury townhouses yet face no legal consequences.

Not only is MP Hosein seeking answers from the commission, but so too is UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.

Maharaj, via his attorney Anand Ramlogan, SC, sent a pre-action protocol letter last week to the commission seeking answers and the reasons for its decision not to refer the Rowley issue to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as it is legally empowered to do.

Hosein said this is the burning question the commission’s chairman must answer publicly.

The MP, himself an attorney, said people must not be allowed to operate like an emperor in an ivory tower, giving decisions without a proper explanation.

Hosein asked: “What if it was (Opposition Leader) Kamla Persad-Bissessar who had failed to disclose the purchase of two luxury townhouses? Would the commission have said likewise, that she was guilty of breaking the law, but it will not take any legal action against her?”

He said the commission’s kid-glove handling of the Rowley townhouse affair could lead other people in public life to ask, “Why should anyone care to disclose their true assets any more?”

Hosein said if there is no legal sanction, then perhaps people in public life can simply and conveniently omit to declare their assets.

He said this approach by the commission towards Rowley’s breach was reckless and irresponsible.

“It sets a terrible precedent and sends the wrong signal at a time when corruption is rampant. If you are guilty of breaking the law, there must be legal consequences or else the law will not be worth the paper it’s written on.”