Hosein predicts loss after loss for PNM in THA, Debe South elections

News

UNC MP Saddam Hosein

OPPOSITION MP Saddam Hosein is predicting successive losses for the People’s National Movement (PNM) in two upcoming elections.

He anticipates PNM defeats both in next Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections and a second loss, whenever the Prime Minister announces the by-election for the Debe/South electoral district, as he has promised.

The United National Congress (UNC) controls the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.

Speaking on the UNC Virtual Report platform on Monday night, Hosein said the Prime Minister is desperately trying to avoid a sound licking in the Debe/South district which he knows is booked, hence his hesitance to call an election date, nine months after councillor Purushottam Singh died.

“After the People’s Revolution protested and put pressure on the Government, Rowley announced that he will call the elections in Debe South soon.

“We are facing it with strength, hope and determination. Across our nation our peaceful People’s Revolution continues,” he said, alluding to the drive-in rally planned for December 12 at Funsplash Water Park, Debe.

“Debe/South has been without a representative for almost a year. Rowley, you called two elections in Tobago because you lost. Why are you spitting at the people of Debe South? Call it now,” he demanded.

The people of Tobago will return to the polls on December 6, after a six-six THA election tie in January. Three more seats were created for the deadlocked THA, and a second election was called within the space of a year.

Forty-five candidates representing five parties, including the frontrunners, the PNM and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), which each garnered six seats in January, will contest next Monday’s elections.