Hosein: No-confidence motion in Speaker on order paper

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George. –

BARATARIA/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein said the UNC has filed a motion of no-confidence in Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, which will expose what he called, continuous silencing of the Opposition.

Speaking at the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday, Hosein said while government and opposition members should be treated fairly, the voice of the latter is stifled in the Parliament.

“The gloves are off, the UNC is ready and we have a motion of no-confidence in the Speaker sitting on the order paper, so we will expose when we file questions and motions and they are not approved, when she muted our microphones in debates, we will expose all of that.

“Bridgid Annisette-George you are not untouchable! Your continuous silencing of the Opposition must stop. A few weeks ago, I was suspended from Parliament for seven days because I refused to put down my paper, look at her in her eyes, and apologise.

“I took a decision that night that I will not apologise to anyone who is trying to take away my rights, because if I can’t stand up for myself in Parliament, how am I supposed to stand up for the people in the Parliament?”

“Madam Speaker, I am not your son or your husband…check yourself before you wreck yourself, because 10 o’clock in the night I am not going to look in your eyes and apologise,” Hosein said.