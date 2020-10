Gov­ern­ment’s Val­u­a­tion Di­vi­sion is us­ing il­le­gal pro­ce­dures to as­sess peo­ple’s prop­er­ties such as use of stamp du­ty and al­so hav­ing as­ses­sors stand­ing out­side prop­er­ties on the curb tak­ing pic­tures to as­sess the prop­er­ty’s fix­tures and facets, UNC MP Barataria San Juan MP Sad­dam Ho­sein said yes­ter­day.