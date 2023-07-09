Hosein claims illegal procurement order

News

Saddam Hosein –

BARATARIA/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein has questioned whether the PNM is trying to bring in resources from outside of TT to help it win the August 14 local government elections.

Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Port of Spain on Sunday, Hosein claimed that before last week’s Caricom heads of government meeting in Port of Spain, Finance Minister Colm Imbert signed an order for goods and services being provided for that meeting to be exempted from the public procurement act for a period of three months.

Hosein claimed this order was signed on June 29.

The Caricom meeting was held from July 3 to 5 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain. Hosein said, “This is illegal.”

He claimed this order was issued so that PNM financiers could bring in external resources for the elections and there would be no accountability for them.

Hosein claimed this alleged order could only be approved by affirmative resolution of Parliament.

He called for Parliament, which is currently on its scheduled mid-year recess, to convene to address this issue.

“This is a free for all. They could give anybody a contract!”

Hosein said no one knows how much hosting the Caricom meeting has cost the country.

“I have no problem with Trinidad and Tobago hosting foreign dignitaries,” Hosein said, but he added this must be done with accountability to taxpayers.

In a statement on Saturday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar claimed the UNC was told the cost of hosting the Caricom meeting was $20 million.