Hope to captain WI ODI team, Powell leads T20 team

Sports

In this August 19, 2022 file photo, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell plays a shot under the look of West Indies’ wicketkeeper Shai Hope during the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies named Hope as the new West Indies ODI captain. (AP Photo)

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced Shai Hope as the new captain of the West Indies men’s One-Day International (ODI) team and Rovman Powell as the new captain of the West Indies men’s T20 International team.

A CWI media release on Wednesday said, “Hope, the wicketkeeper/batter and Powell, the batting all-rounder, will take over from Nicholas Pooran, who stepped down from the positions last November following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.”

The first assignments for both captains will be the upcoming tour of South Africa in March, where the West Indies face the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20Is from March 16-28.

“Each captain will be heavily involved in strategy and planning leading up to the next ICC World tournaments. In ODI cricket, the West Indies are likely to need to qualify for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with the qualifiers scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe in June. In T20I cricket, the West Indies will be hosting the next ICC T20 World Cup with the USA in June 2024.”

Hope said, “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to be appointed captain of any West Indies team.”

Powell was also elated to be chosen to lead the regional team.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to be given this amazing opportunity to lead the West Indies,” he said.