HOMICIDE COPS OVERWHELMED – investigators voice concerns as murder toll hits 505

FILE PHOTO: Crime-scene investigators collect evidence at a murder scene on Valley Road, Romain Lands, Morvant, on September 19. Homicide officers who spoke to Newsday on Sunday raised concerns about their workload and working conditions as the country’s murder toll hit 505. – AYANNA KINSALE

Police in the Homicide Bureau of Investigations said that while they are committed to their duties, they are facing challenges in terms of workload as the murder toll continues to rise over the weekend.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations is the unit of the police charged with investigating murders and suspicious deaths.

It consists of three regions, with Region I covering every area between Laventille and Chaguaramas with an office in Tobago, Region II covering areas from Morvant to Matelot and Region III covering Central and South Trinidad.

The murders of Kareem Quashie in Morvant on Saturday night together with Ruben Subar and Akil Nesbit in Caroni on Sunday morning and the murder of Nicholas Gajadhar in Marabella on Sunday afternoon brought the murder toll to 505.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, homicide officers said the sheer volume of murders and the stress of the job placed their mental health under strain. The officers, who wished to remain anonymous, called for their concerns to be addressed.

One of the officers added that there was need to ensure that working facilities were up to mark to allow for maximum productivity.

“We don’t normally complain and we try to be focused but the burden is beginning to affect some officers.

“The investigators and the crime-scene investigators see death in its many forms on an almost daily basis.

“The civilian (staff) who support our work at the offices are also exposed to a measure of secondary trauma so I think there ought to be mandatory debrief with a reputable psychologist and compensation or allowances.”

Another officer said there were several challenges in having facilities that could adequately support the work of homicide detectives.

“The Region III office is outdated and cannot properly accommodate the team there.

“We don’t have a conference room, no briefing room, no parking, officers’ cars are wrecked or, in one case a few months ago, an officer’s car was stolen.”

The officers said while they felt the Commissioner of Police was doing his best to alleviate their challenges, they also felt progress could happen at a faster pace.

Responding to Newsday via WhatsApp on Sunday, secretary of the TTPS Social Welfare Association W/Insp Nathalie John acknowledged that while officers would be stressed from the spate of murders, she called on all institutions and the public to support the police in their fight against crime.

“501 murders are plenty and a stressful situation for homicide officers and all officers on the whole.

“This figure should also be very distressing for all citizens of this country Trinidad and Tobago.

“The association stands ready to support all our officers including those attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations in addition to the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. We support them 100 per cent.

“However, this fight is not and cannot be a police fight alone. This fight involves all of us – you and I – and needs all hands on deck. All the different ministries, arms of national security, the schools the homes just to mention a few.”

She said the public was a key stakeholder in securing the country but was confident that despite the challenges, the officers would not be deterred.

Contacted for response, Jacob said there were resources in place to treat with workload, noting the facilities at the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) in Cumuto and other projects that were expected to be rolled out in the near future.

Among the different plans in place to help homicide officers with their work, Jacob said the establishment of a sub-centre of the SERU at the Ste Madeleine Police Station had already received approval to help in the processing of evidence.

“We also did some work at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where 14 police officers were assigned there are trained as ballistic officers to assist in the processing of exhibits.

“I had a meeting with the head of the SERU department and we have intentions of looking at getting some specialised staff to assist them.

“I am also looking at a very experienced officer who has recently retired and used to manage SERU, to be returned to assist with the co-ordinating and consulting, to assist with the whole processing of this between investigators the divisional crime scene officers, the SERU persons and the Forensic Science Centre.”

Jacob added that psychological support was available to officers through the police Victim and Witness Support Unit which was committed to assisting officers with their work-related stress.

He added that he continued to have a good rapport with officers in the homicide unit recognising the important role they play in the police.

“The person who is in charge of the homicide bureau usually interacts with me twice a week via phone and I know she is someone who seeks the best interest of her officers.

“We take into consideration the concerns of the officers, but we have been working with the homicide officers and we have plans ahead. And we have plans to alleviate any issues they face.

“They have my phone number and we normally talk with the association once every week.”