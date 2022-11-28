Homicide cops make arrests despite rain

News

Heavy rain did not deter the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III from arresting suspects in two unrelated murders on Sunday

Police said the officers were supported by police from the Central and South Western Divisions as they made the arrests.

On Sunday a 36-year-old Guyanese man was arrested in relation to the murder of Dobby Dopson.

Dopson, 26, was stabbed to death during a quarrel in the carpark of the Gemini Bar, Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas, on Sunday morning.

Shortly afterwards, a 53-year-old Freeport man and his 50-year-old wife were arrested in relation to the murder of backhoe operator Sylvan Sookram.

Sookram was beaten and choked at his workplace at Phoenix Park, Couva, on October 29, and died at the San Fernando General Hospital on November 1.

As well as the arrests, police said homicide officers visited the relatives of murder victims and others for interviews and field visits as part of their enquiries.

“Some officers are venturing as far as St Mary’s, Moruga, to do some revisits and follow-ups from murders.

“Most officers live in flood-prone areas and don’t know if they’ll be able to return if the weather continues like this.

“Notwithstanding that, they came out early to get the work done.”