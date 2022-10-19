Homeless schoolgirl, 11, sleeping on Vistabella street with family

News

William Ogle, his sister along with her daughter, all of Vistabella, claimed they have been evicted from their Joga Grant home on Monday 17, William told Newsday he have since been on the streets. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

EVICTED from their rented home, a family of three, including an 11-year-old schoolgirl, is spending their third night on the streets of Vistabella, amongst their belongings.

Brother and sister William and Esther Ogle, along with Esther’s daughter, Xiamoria, are pleading for a Good Samaritan to help them find shelter.

“We are in dire straits and in pain. We have nowhere to live. We are on the streets with all of our things. We are crying and begging for a place to rest our head,” Ogle told Newsday.

William and Esther, who are of Guyanese origin, became naturalised citizens of Trinidad and Tobago over two decades ago. Esther’s daughter was born in TT. She is a student of Girls’ Government School, Rushworth Street, San Fernando.

Since Monday she has not been to school, and it is not certain when she will return, as the family are homeless.

Ogle said during the pandemic he and his sister both fell on hard times and decided to rent an apartment together to share financial responsibilities. Eleven months ago they found an apartment at Joga Grant Street, Vistabella, but their happiness was short-lived.

He said he had many difficult encounters with the other tenants and his landlord, and they also struggled to pay their rent.

He said he usually paid rent on the first of the month, but asked to pay his October rent at the end of the month.

On October 5, he said he was instructed to leave the apartment no later than October 17, although the landlord was holding his security deposit.

All of their belongings were put out at the corner of Lambie and Joga Grant Street, where the family sat under umbrellas to protect them from the sun and rain.

Ogle said he and his sister have applied for a HDC home, but in the interim they are pleading for help to find a home.

Newsday contacted the landlord, who said he was the wrong person to speak to and wished this reporter a good afternoon.