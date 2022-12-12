Homeless man pleads guilty to beating ex-minister

News

Former sport minister Manohar Ramsaran, left, is hugged by Kelly Village/Warrenville councillor and Munroe Road Cricket Club chairman Samuel Sankar, while recovering from injuries at Mt Hope Hospital last week.

A 22-year-old homeless man was sentenced to 32 months’ hard labour after pleading guilty to assaulting former minister of sport Manohar Ramsaran last week.

Ramsaran was beaten at the Monroe Road Cricket Club at around 7.30 am last Tuesday. One of his arms was brokenduring the attack.

Police from the Cunupia CID later arrested the attacker later on Tuesday afternoon after he was seen walking with a piece of wood that had been used in the beating.

Police said the man appeared before magistrate Adrian Dharmanie in the Chaguanas First Magistrates Court on Monday to answer charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Ramsaran.

The man pleaded guilty.

The matter was prosecuted by W/Sgt Soodeen and the charges were laid by WPC Mohan of the Cunupia CID.