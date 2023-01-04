Homeless man killed during quarrel for $10 in San Juan

News

Police are probing an incident where a homeless man was stabbed to death by another homeless man during an argument in San Juan early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man identified only as Nigel got into an argument with a man over $10 at around 1.40 am.

Nigel was stabbed several times to the back of his head.

The suspect dropped the knife and jumped over a nearby wall, eyewitnesses reported.

Residents heard the commotion and called the police.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre where he was declared dead at around 2 am.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.