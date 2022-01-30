PACE BOWLER Jason Holder took the final four England wickets, in as many deliveries as the West Indies won the fifth and final T20 International against England by 17 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Holder became the first WI bowler to take a T20 hat-trick, and the fourth-ever bowler to take four wickets in four balls, as England, chasing a victory target of 180, slipped from 162/6, with five deliveries remaining, to 162 all out.

West Indies won the series 3-2 – all the matches were staged at Kensington Oval.

Chris Jordan (seven) and Sam Billings (41 off 28 balls with two sixes and a four) skied catches to substitute fielder Hayden Walsh jnr at deep midwicket, while Adil Rashid (duck) pulled a short ball to Odean Smith at deep square leg. And Holder wrapped up the match, and the series, when he bowled Saqib Mahmood for a duck, to finish with figures of five wickets for 27 runs off 2.5 overs.

James Vince topscored for England with 55 (35 balls, seven fours and a six) while, for WI, Holder, the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series, got support from fellow opening bowler, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who grabbed four wickets for 30 runs.

The West Indies, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, posted 179/4 off their allotted 20 overs with captain Kieron Pollard leading the way with 41 not out (25 balls, two sixes and a four) while Rovman Powell had an unbeaten 35 (17 balls, four sixes and a four). Pollard and Powell shared an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 74 in 5.2 overs.

Brandon King contributed 34, fellow opener Kyle Mayers 31 and Nicholas Pooran 21.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and fellow spinner Liam Livingstone had identical figures of 2/17 for England.

The WI will head to India this week for a three-match ODI (One Day International) series and a three-match T20 series.

The post Holder takes four-in-four as West Indies clinch T20 series appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.