Hislop sweeps the sprints at Paradise Challenge

Anya Akili of Kaizen Panthers leaps to victory in the women’s long jump at the Kaizen Panthers Paradise Challenge at the Dwight Yorke Stadium on Sunday. – David Reid

DEXTER EDWARDS

US-based Ako Hislop captured the sprint treble on Sunday at the Paradise Challenge meet, hosted by Kaizen Panthers Athletic Club, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Also impressing were Alexxe Henry with a sprint double and the phenom long jumping of Immani Matthews.

Hislop, who attends Fairleigh Dickinson University in the US, showcased his class over the local sprinters in the open men’s sprints.

Running in heat four of the 100 metres, Hislop flashed a time of 10.66 seconds, showing daylight between himself and second-place finisher Charles Cyrus of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ), in 10.93 seconds.

However, Cyrus had to settle for third place overall behind former World Youth 100 metres champion Darrel Brown in heat three.

The 38-year-old, representing Masters Association, showed the crowd he still had the legs to upstaged his juniors.

At the sound of the starter’s pistol, Brown had the edge over his competitors in the drive phase of the race, and held on for the top position to the delight of the crowd. His time of 10.80 seconds was good enough for second overall.

Hislop claimed the pole finish in the 200m, clocking 21.37 seconds. Elijah Joseph of Mountain Eagles was second best in 21.88 seconds, followed by Chazz Alexander of Simplex in 21.98 seconds.

Representing his local club Kaizen Panthers, Hislop’s sprinting prowess was fully appreciated in the men 4x100m relay. Having to make up a deficit of ten metres on the final exchange, Hislop had the power to overtake his Cougars rival for the victory.

Diyonte Thomas of RSS Phoenix wins the men’s 400 metres at the Kaizen Panthers Paradise Challenge held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Sunday. – David Reid

Henry of Zenith Athletic Club, who represented TT in the under-17 age group at the Carifta Games, never had to extend herself in the women sprints.

Henry easily won the 100m in 12.32 seconds, ahead of Khadija Abraham of Kaizen Panthers and Malika Coutain of PFNJ. Henry produced a time of 24.73 seconds in the 200m, relegating Ashawntae James of RSS Phoenix to second and Abraham to third.

Matthews, who competes in the under-17 age group, out-performed his senior competitors, to claim the men’s long jump title, with a personal best.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete, who became a favourite with the crowd when his first jump landed over six metres, received a thunderous applause from the stadium when his sixth and final jump touched down at 7.05 metres.

Savion Joseph of UTT Patriots, who could not stick a legal jump in his last five attempts, sealed second place with his opening effort of 6.47m. Couran Roberts also of Kaizen Panthers was third best, with a measurement of 6.40m.

Shakeem Mc Kay of Abilene Wildcats, recorded a personal best in the men 400m, to book his ticket for the World Under-20 Championships, in Colombia, in August.

Mc Kay stopped the clock at 47.52 seconds, beating Kengel Christopher, unattached, with 48.26 seconds and Nyame Andrews of PFNJ, who posted 48.42 seconds for third position.

Anderson Burris of Mercury Athletic Club, emerged the top sprinter among the under-17 boys. Burris won the 100m in 11.27 seconds. His clubmate Brendon Allum secured second, followed by Danion Williams of Mason Hall Police Youth Club in third.

Burris clocked 22.80 in the 200m. Second went to Jayden Phillip of Mason Hall, and Enoch Joseph of Mountain Eagles crossed the finish line in third.

RSS Phoenix athletes emerged victorious in the men and women 800m. Carlleyne Messiah prevailed among the men in one minute 59.52 seconds, followed by Nkosi Toney of Tobago Select Academy and Joel Augustine of Mountain Eagles.

Natalia Eastman won the female equivalent in two minutes 27.82 seconds, ahead of Angel Davidson and Sylina Jack of Mason Hall.

Lambeau Alliance and Zenith were dominant in the youth relays on the day, and Mercury won the under-17 boys’ Swedish relay.

Other winners on the day included Caliyah Wallace of Cougars Athletic Club, in the women 400m; Diyonte Thomas of RSS Phoenix, in the boys under-17 400m; Makayla Cupid and Malakai Cordner of Zenith, in the female and male under-15 100m, respectively.

In the field events, Akeem Stewart of Kaizen Panthers won the men’s shot put title. Shakera Kirk, competing unattached, won the female version. Anya Akili of Kaizen Panthers proved too strong for her competitors in the female long jump.