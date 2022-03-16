Hislop ready to serve country as a senator

News

Laurence Hislop at a PNM meeting last year ahead of the December 6, 2021 THA election. FILE PHOTO –

TOBAGO businessman Laurence Hislop says he is looking forward to serving his country as a Government Senator.

“I am looking forward to working for my country in this capacity,” he said in a brief interview with Newsday on Wednesday.

Hislop’s appointment came earlier on Wednesday after a major reshuffle by the Prime Minister.

Hislop and Reginald Armour, who was sworn in as the new Attorney General on Wednesday, replace former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat, who has resigned, and Yokymma Bethelmy in the Senate.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday said Dr Rowley had advised President Paula Mae-Weekes to revoke the appointments of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Housing Minister Penelope Beckles Robinson and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

They have been assigned to the Ministries of Local Government and Rural Development, Planning and Development and Housing and Urban Development, respectively.

Several other appointments were also announced.

Hislop entered politics in 2021 as the People’s National Movement’s candidate for the Mason Hall/Moriah electoral district in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly election. But he lost the seat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ candidate Ian Pollard.

During the election campaign, Rowley spoke glowingly of Hislop, saying he was a fine candidate and his surname was renowned in Mason Hall and Tobago for integrity.

On Wednesday, Hislop said he felt humbled by the faith Rowley has placed in him.

“I am very humbled. That is all I can say right now.”

Asked if he intends to address any particular issues in the Senate, Hislop said, “I don’t want to comment on anything right now because I am still speaking with my family, so I don’t want to give any comments on policy directions of anything I want to champion.”