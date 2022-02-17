Hinds: We properly secured Trinidad during blackout

News

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. – Photo by Jeff Mayers

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said his ministry and its protective services had well-secured Trinidad during Wednesday’s blackout, addressing a briefing at his ministry on Thursday which was also attended by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel.

Hinds said the blackout was historic.

“It had its genesis in the question of power distribution but then as night fell it had greater implications for national security.

“It carried inside of there, in our professional assessment, the potential for severe disorder and therefore we at national security acted in certain ways which I dare say pre-empted or averted a lot of that for which there was potential.”

Hinds said he had seen thousands of cars heading out of Port of Spain, with police officers deployed to prevent traffic bottlenecks, but by 6.30 pm concerns arose about national security issues.

Recalling looting in a 2004 blackout in London and similar ones in New York City, he admitted, “These things loomed large in my mind.”

Saying “things were pretty calm,” Hinds thanked the general public, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Defence Force officers and those police officers who went well beyond the call of duty.

Referring to the news media and social media, he said, “I saw an outpouring of commendation, for the police in particular.

“So I think I can say, notwithstanding the crisis that beset us yesterday, the situation was well-policed, it was well-soldiered, it was generally well-managed, and we are more than thankful for that.”

He looked forward to the findings of a probe suggested by the Prime Minister, as there were lessons to be learnt to prevent a recurrence.

“The public wouldn’t know but it (that is, a blackout) provides an opportunity for terrorists, it provides an opportunity for extreme social disorder, and we were able to avoid and avert some of that last evening.”

Young said throughout the blackout, the Prime Minister and National Security Council were kept well-informed of developments. He said early on a decision was taken for TTEC to be the entity to put out news statements, although the fluidity of the situation made it hard to predict when the electricity supply would return.

Pressed as to whether the Government had properly kept citizens updated, Young said a decision was taken early on for just one entity to issue statements, that being TTEC.

Jacob thanked law-abiding citizens plus the police and Defence Force officers, many who had stayed beyond their allotted hours to help direct traffic and maintain order.

“Everything was co-ordinated very well.” While officers should have finished duties at 6 pm or 8 pm on Wednesday, many worked through until Thursday morning, said Jacob.