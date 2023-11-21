Hinds: Reserves will play their part in crime fight

News

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds – Photo by Grevic Alvarado

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is confident that members of the Defence Force reserves who have been called to serve over the Christmas and Carnival period will play their role in providing safety and security to the population during this time.

In a proclamation dated October 30, President Christine Kangaloo called out 100 reserve officers to serve for 123 days from October 30, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

Kangaloo said the objective of this call-out is” to strengthen the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) capability towards the fulfilment of operational support to the police in the provision of a safe and secure environment during the pre-Christmas season to the 2024 Carnival period.”

The reserve officers will be under the command of the TTDF and have already been deployed to various army camps across TT.

These call-outs are not unusual and have occurred around the same time since 2001.

On Tuesday, Hinds said, “The reserves will join their regular colleagues (in the TTDF) and the support to the civil power (police), as requested, mandated by the Cabinet and proclaimed by the President.”

Asked about the specific duties of the reserve offices, Hinds indicated they will assume routine duties carried out by their regular colleagues.

This includes guard duty and other activities at the army camps where they will be based.

Hinds said this would allow the TTDF regulars to be involved in joint army/police patrols in different locations during the period identified in the President’s proclamation.