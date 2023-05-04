Hinds praises Cadet Force on 113th anniversary

News

Cadets during a drill for an Independence Day parade in Port of Spain in August 2022. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

AS the Cadet Force celebrates its 113th anniversary, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has praised it saying it creates “model citizens.”

In a press release on Tuesday, Hinds congratulated the Cadet Force, saying it is “particularly important” since Caricom governments are reviewing juvenile delinquency and approaches to combating crime and violence.

Hinds said the force has an “illustrious history” within the country’s schools system which began with the creation of cadet units at Queen’s Royal College and St Mary’s College in 1910.

“A vestige of our colonial past, which fortunately for us, we have kept and has served us well.

With restrictions owing to the covid19 pandemic now being lifted, Hinds said “a fresh, new wind of beginning” is blowing over the force.

“The young men and women who serve in the Cadet Force, have new vigour and vitality and are ready to surmount any of the challenges put before them.”

He urged the adult officers to continue demonstrating dedication to the training of TT’s youth.

He added, “To all the parents, guardians and family members of cadets participating in our Cadet Units across TT, rest assured that the young cadets are in the right place, to develop their great potential within.

“The ministry will indeed continue to look to the Cadet Force and other youth building institutions like it, to provide the training and inspiration to our young men and women, so that they can become model citizens with qualities such as discipline, loyalty and duty.”

He said the experience members gain will serve as a positive influence for the rest of their lives.