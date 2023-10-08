Hinds: Police, army already securing construction sites

News

NO TIME FOR COURT: Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds responding to a question during the sitting of the House of Representatives at the Red House on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT – Office of the Parliament

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said military forces are already collaborating with the police to secure construction sites.

The minister spoke to Newsday in response to calls by the president of the Joint Consultative Council, Fazir Khan, for military forces on construction sites to protect businessmen from criminals seeking to extort contractors.

“In this land of opportunity, it is sad that some young men have decided that crime must be their business model and they must rob, pillage and extort to earn a living,” Hinds said.

“We expect the laws of TT and law enforcement to move swiftly and forcefully against them (and) as Minister of National Security, I am aware that this is happening.”

He said the military and the police have collaborated to fight crime for decades. He added that police act swiftly once a crime is reported.

However, he said the police are not always given the assistance they needed to apprehend criminals.

“Policing thrives on intelligence and information. Once that information is forthcoming, I am aware that the police have and will take action.

“For many reasons, there are victims or alleged victims of crime that do not collaborate. In virtue of that fact, we wouldn’t know the extent of extortion until it is reported.”

Hinds also said different types of crime required different types of policing.

“If for example criminals are going to job sites then the presence of the police and soldiers there will deter them, but, of course, the contractors are not only on the job sites, they can also be in social spaces, they have cellphones, there are other ways to access their attention.

“If they come to the homes, then there would be a requirement to collaborate with the police in order to catch them in the act and it has happened before.”

He also said if the current suite of legislation did not properly address the issue, it will have to be addressed in the Parliament.

However, he said extortion was included in the Government’s anti-gang legislation which did not receive the full support of the Opposition.

Contractors Association president Glenn Mahabirsingh said it would be helpful if police would be able to give advice to contractors.

“The TTPS definitely need to make a pronouncement on how contractors should operate if they are in a scenario like that. Give us some guidance,” he said.

He said while he has not received any reports from his membership there have been rumours of contractors being forced to pay gangs money for protection. He said the first line of defence for contractors in such a situation is to contact the client.