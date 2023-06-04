Hinds orders tighter scrutiny of Defence Force recruits

News

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is saluted by best male recruit T Bugros during the Defence Force passing-out ceremony at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas on Saturday. – AYANNA KINSALE

THERE is now a thorough and vigorous vetting process which will play a critical part in the future of recruitment for the Defence Force.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds during the passing-out parade at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, on Saturday afternoon, announced that this has become necessary to guard the reputation of the institution.

He said the process will require extensive scrutiny before acceptance. His comments comes amid an ongoing judicial review claim brought by three former Defence Force trainees – Jamari Chacon, 23, of New Grant, Princes Town; Jerren Coombs, 24, of Greenvale, La Horquetta; and Kavelle Serrette, 24, of Sangre Grande.

The men were expected to graduate at Saturday’s passing-out ceremony but were discharged early because they allegedly failed police polygraph tests. Their claim for the court to stay the decision of the commanding officers was heard on Wednesday by emergency judge Justice Frank Seepersad, who did not grant the stay out of concerns for its implications as no one appeared for the Defence Force. The claim has since been docketed for Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell.

Touching on the matter, Hinds, who did not name Justice Seepersad, quoted what the judge said when he heard the application.

Hinds said, “I’m not unaware that there is a matter with the court in this regard. I took note of what the judge has to say thus far in that matter and permit me to share with you some of what he has to say, I quote, ‘The integrity of the institution and the public confidence that only persons of this highest integrity are enlisted is of paramount importance. There is ample information in the public domain as to the disastrous consequences which flow when ill-suited persons are enlisted into the security forces. They present a clear and present danger.'”

Defence Force recruits march during the passing-out parade at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas on Saturday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Hinds said the judge noticed that if the claimants are eventually successful, they could be retroactively enlisted and compensated for any anguish they claimed that they have suffered and that they can prove.

Therefore, he felt it is necessary to introduce a mandatory vetting process.

“On behalf of the people of TT, I insisted that a proper screening of every single one of you, and all of the other applicants to join the Defence Force be conducted. We had the unfortunate experience of seeing certain behaviours of conduct that brought this proud and long-standing and long-serving institution into grave dishonour and disrepute. As a consequence, as minister, I insisted that not one of you will enter the walls of this very sacred place until I was satisfied that you were thoroughly vetted.

“Sadly, I would learn that 217 was reduced to 213 because some of you did not make it to your passing out today.”

He urged the recruits to remember their duty and commitment to the State.

Hinds also emphasised the need for serving with pride and integrity to ensure the reputation of the force isn’t at risk. He further advised them to take their responsibilities seriously, understanding that every action they take will reflect on the institution as a whole.

Hinds’ message comes at a critical time when the law enforcement personnel are facing increased pressure to restore public confidence in their ability to serve and protect citizens.

“We have been subjected to an almost relentless assault by criminal elements which has resulted in record numbers of murders and other serious crimes. Some involve military and law enforcement personnel one way or the next.

“Our expectations of you are very high,” Hinds said before urging them to “keep a hold of yourself. You must contain yourself and not ever for one moment allow yourself to become reckless, careless, or drop your guard.

“Always remember that your focused mind must always be upon ensuring obedience, discipline and loyalty recognising the rights of others, and holding respect to all persons, regardless of race, gender, religious persuasion.”

Hinds reminded the recruits that their role must not be considered a mere job because it “incorporates the very high principles of a sense of duty, honour, and selfless commitment to the State and the people of TT.

“You not only have a good job but you have now embarked upon a career of noble and distinguished service to your country, to all of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and on occasions that requires the region and possibly the world.

He stressed the importance of working to strengthen the partnership between members of the Defence Force and TTPS to battle major crimes plaguing TT, particularly gang activity and drug trafficking trade.