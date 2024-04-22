Hinds: No lack of equipment at Pt Fortin Fire Station

News

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. – File photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has dismissed claims by Fire Service Association president Keone Guy that the new Point Fortin Fire Station lacks essential firefighting equipment.

Hinds was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on April 22.

He said when the station is opened on April 23, all of these unfounded fears would be put to rest.

The new Point Fortin Fire Station at Techier Main Road to be opened on April 23. – Photo by Narissa Fraser

Hinds said it was unfortunate when people in authority make reckless statements which unnecessarily traumatise people.

He claimed that Mark was one such person and described his question as “previous.”

Hinds advised Mark to drink his porridge when it is cool and wait for the station to open.