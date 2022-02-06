Hinds: National firearm retrieval can curb gun crimes

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said a national firearms retrieval programme is one strategy that can be used to reduce the level of violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago. He floated this idea when he addressed a virtual PNM meeting in Laventille on Saturday

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob on Sunday said this is a police initiative.”We did the presentation to the minister and they have accepted it and it is already in train.”

So far for this year, Jacob continued, approximately 55 firearms have been recovered using this initiative. “It will be enhanced as we go along.”

Referring to the murder of security guard Andy Hosein at a jewellry store on High Street, San Fernando earlier in the day. Hinds said a journalist and a UNC member each sent him a video of the incident.”I saw what happened from that video in San Fernando in the jewel shop this morning.”

Hinds said they asked him what he would do about it. “I don’t patrol. I wish the police would catch the perpetrators now. But it is a matter for the police.”

But Hinds said he will ask the society “if you have knowledge of any miscreant in your community who is possessed of a gun. I ask you to let that be known to a police officer or a member of law enforcement in who you have confidence immediately.” Hinds said this would be part of a national firearms retrieval programme. He added, “You can’t have a gunman if he don’t have a gun.”

Responding to a comment from Minister in the Officer of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, who was seated in the audience, Hinds said information about people who possess illegal firearms can be given to Crimestoppers as well.

He expressed his sadness and outrage at the murder ten-year-old Christian Liverpool at his family’s home in Arima last month. “”Many people know there are guns in their house or in their community. I call upon you to join law enforcement, citizens of TT and let it be known.”

Hinds was proud that together with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, they were able to place ketamine on the list of dangerous drugs in TT. This drug is used as an anaesthetic by veterinarians during surgery on animals. Hinds said he was advised that should it be used on people, ketamine can erase their memory.

He recalled a recent case where a woman went missing and when she was found by police and returned home, could not recognise their mother. Hinds said ketamine is also used by criminals to date rape women. “There are people in this world who will sell that to your beautiful children for money’s sake.”

Hinds was proud that police recently arrested some people who had a large quantity of ketamine at a particular location in East Trinidad. ” I felt a sense of goodness for the safety and security of the people of TT.”

Reiterating that Government continues to support the police and citizens must do so as well, Hinds said efforts are being made to recruit properly qualified civilians to assist the police in analysing certain documents. He also indicated that Jacob recently briefed him and the National Security Council, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, on some initiatives the police are looking at to curb crime in TT.

Some of them include community mediation in collaboration with the Social Development Ministry to prevent small disputes from escalating into violent crime and maximising the anti-gang law. Hinds added the latter was important as 829 murders in TT over the last four years were linked to criminal gangs.

