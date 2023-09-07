Hinds mum on CoP’s performance

News

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. – File photo/Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was mum over the performance of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, when questioned by reporters on Wednesday at the sod-turning for a new homeless centre at South Quay, Port of Spain.

Newsday asked for his response to the CoP’s recent remarks suggesting crime was not as bad as perceived, relative to the year before.

At an Independence Day toast last Thursday at the police headquarters in Port of Spain, Harewood-Christopher said, “From an increase of ten per cent, we are at an increase of zero per cent over the corresponding period.”

With similar murder numbers for the first eight months of 2022 and 2023, she welcomed the absence of any worsening of the murder rate in the past year compared to a ten per cent rise from 2021 to 2022.

“I can say from now, the comparative homicide rate has reduced,” Harewood-Christopher said.

Hinds replied to Newsday, “I think you should direct this question to her. She was the maker of the statement, wasn’t it?

“So don’t you think it’s a little awkward to ask me about what someone else said? Why don’t you ask me about what I said?”

Newsday later asked Hinds to rate the CoP’s performance on a scale of one to ten, but he opted to not answer but to suggest the question was not sensible.

Hinds then related on Tuesday telling reporters he was aware the police were the recipients of a tremendous amount of criticism from individuals and organisations, some unjustified, some justified.